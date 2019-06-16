Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Killer Instinct’s Thunder Skin for Nightwolf

Ed Boon is known to tease fans to no end, especially when it comes to the possibility of certain characters being featured in any give Mortal Kombat installment. That said, he has been teasing players quite a bit when it comes to the latest entry in the franchise, whether it is about the possible inclusion of Rain or even saying he’d reveal a DLC character if people found his friend’s stolen car. That said, the Mortal Kombat 11 director recently took to Twitter to ask if fans would like a particular skin for Nightwolf when he arrives in the popular fighting game.

It was revealed last month that Nightwolf will be joining Shang Tsung along with a few other fighters in Kombat Pack 1, which is set to arrive on June 18th. Boon, however, took to Twitter to ask if Xbox players would like Thunder’s skin from Killer Instinct to be available to them for Nightwolf in Mortal Kombat 11. Naturally, fans were delighted at the possibility, including the likes of Xbox’s own Phil Spencer and Larry Hryb.

Wondering if Xbox players would want Killer Instinct’s THUNDER skin for Nightwolf? #MortalKombat11 — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 14, 2019

The latest release to arrive for the Killer Instinct franchise was back in 2013, which was published by Microsoft, and since it is exclusive to Xbox One and PC, it would make sense that a Thunder skin would be as well. Of course, this is no way a confirmation that we’ll get to see Nightwolf as Thunder, but one can only hope. That, or could we just get Cinder as a DLC fighter? That would be pretty great as well.

For the time being, Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular fighting title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”