Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Going Crazy for Kitana’s New Catwoman Skin

Alongside the release of Joker, Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, NetherRealm Studios has released a variety of new character skins for certain characters. Included in this injection of new cosmetic content is a Catwoman skin for Kitana, which takes the Edenian princess and turns her into the DC hero.

And as you would expect, Mortal Kombat 11 fans are going crazy for the skin. In fact, I’ve almost seen as much buzz about Kitana as Catwoman as I’ve seen for Joker, who became available today in early access form.

For those that don’t know: Kitana plays a prominent role in Mortal Kombat as one of the series’ main characters, and thus she features prominently in the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11. Over 10,000 years old, the Edenia princess is perhaps best known for her struggle with Shao Khan and her sister Mileena and for her love interest with Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox One, but presumably a next-gen port with all the DLC characters packed in is already in the works.

