Mortal Kombat 11 Shows Off New Look at Spawn

While the full roster for Mortal Kombat 11’s first Kombat Pack was revealed last week, developer NetherRealm Studios isn’t exactly resting on its laurels. After revealing the release dates for and inclusion of Joker, Terminator, Spawn, and Sindel, it’s since been confirmed that Keith David will voice Spawn — and the official Twitter account for the fighting video game has shared yet another look at the in-game model for the upcoming DLC fighter.

“Evil beware,” the official account tweeted. “Spawn is here to drag you back to hell on March 24.” Interestingly, this is seven days after the initial date of March 17th that was noted in the full Kombat Pack reveal. A follow-up tweet from the account clarified that this is the “full release” whereas March 17th is the “early access” release for the fighter.

You can check out the tweet, and the new image of Spawn, below:

Evil beware. Spawn is here to drag you back to hell on March 24. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/jI8rKK4Cl2 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 26, 2019

The Terminator is set to release October 8th, followed by Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. The official Twitter account has confirmed that this is the “early access” release date for Spawn, so one should assume the rest are as well. More information should be forthcoming on all of the above, especially the Terminator, soon given the developer’s track record.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As previously noted, Spawn is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.