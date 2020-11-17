Mortal Kombat 11 Poster By BossLogic Features Megan Thee Stallion as Mileena

✖

Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack DLC 2 is now available, and it brings with it the return of Mileena! To celebrate the occasion, BossLogic has revealed a new poster featuring Megan Thee Stallion as the fan-favorite character. The mash-up works quite well, and it does a nice job of building hype for the all-new DLC! The top of the poster features a close-up of Megan Thee Stallion as Mileena wearing her familiar mask, while the bottom of the poster features a full shot of the character, with the mask replaced by the character's toothy grin. All in all, it's a very cool image!

The full poster can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

Megan Thee Stallion released a cosplay video as the character earlier this month, and has previously dressed as the character for Halloween. As such, the mash-up makes quite a bit of sense! For those unfamiliar with BossLogic, the artist is known for making posters for games and gaming related projects.

Mileena has been one of the most highly-requested characters for Mortal Kombat 11. The character played a major role in the narrative for Mortal Kombat X, but died at the hands of D'Vorah, who was working for Kotal Khan. The character was resurrected for Mortal Kombat 11 thanks to the efforts of Kronika, and it seems that she might be looking for a bit of payback! Last week, developer NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for the character, which saw Mileena viciously taking vengeance upon D'Vorah and Kotal Khan.

Mileena is joined in the Kombat Pack 2 DLC by Rain and guest character John Rambo. Guest characters tend to be the most highly-anticipated as far as DLC is concerned, but it seems like Mileena might be the one that players are looking the most forward to. At the very least, this poster shows that the character's return is getting quite a bit of hype!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. The Kombat Pack 2 DLC can be purchased now for $14.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to play as Mileena? Do you plan on purchasing the Kombat Pack 2 DLC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!