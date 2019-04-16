‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Pro Kompetition Announced

The release of Mortal Kombat 11 is just around the corner, which means a new fight game is about to enter the mix when it comes to esports. As many of you likely know, the fighting game community is pretty passionate about the genre, especially when it comes to a franchise as storied as NetherRealm Studios‘ Mortal Kombat. That said, the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition has officially been announced, which is set to kick off next month at Combo Breaker in Chicago, and there is a whole lot of money that will be up for grabs.

There will be a total of nine live tournaments held across North America, Latin America, and Europe over the course of 2019. As stated above, the first one will take place at Combo Breaker, which is set to go down May 24th through the 26th in St. Charles, IL. In addition to this, there will be three tournaments that are held online for NA East, NA West, and the EU.

When all is said and done, there will be a total of 16 combatants that make it to Final Kombat, which will take place in March 2020 in Chicago, IL. $250,000 is up for grabs, so it may be wise to start sharpening those skills if you intend on competing. With the likes of SonicFox, A F0xy Grampa, and Dragon surely looking to continue their journey with the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11, anybody looking to put up a fight will have their work cut out for them.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the Pro Kompetition, you can read all about it right here. As for the game itself, here’s more:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be trying your hand at a bit of Mortal Kombat 11 esports, or will you happily spectate as others dole out the pain? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

