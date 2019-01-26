Keanu Reeves Reimagined As ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Kenshi Has Us In Dreamland

A day after reimagining Terry Crews as Jax — which may lead to the actor actually portraying the fighter — artist BossLogic is back: this time with Keanu Reeves reimagined as Mortal Kombat’s Kenshi.

Of course, the reimagining is amazing, and not only has us dreaming Reeves was playing the character in the game, but also has us thinking that a Kenshi solo movie staring Reeves would also be, in short, amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Kenshi – Keanu Reeves #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde #NotABirdBoxChallenge A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 25, 2019 at 4:04pm PST

As you may know, earlier this month, Creative Director of the Mortal Kombat series, Ed Boon, teased that NetherRealm Studios has a “huge, huge surprise” still in the chamber, and that it would manifest in a recognizable face portraying a character (that isn’t Ronda Rousey as Sonya Blade).

“Our faces, our actors — we find, you know, real people to scan their entire face,” said Boon at the time. “It’s not a 3D model, you know sculpting a nose, sculpting a face, stuff like that, it’s actually real people. And we have — I’ll tell you this — we have a huge, huge surprise coming up for a face you’re going to see in Mortal Kombat.”

Could this face be Keanu Reeves as Kenshi? Probably not. But it may be Terry Crews as Jax, given that both Crews and Boon have revealed they would be down for the idea, suggesting maybe such a collaboration already happened. And unlike Reeves, Crew has a track record of appearing in games. For example, he will be starring in Crackdown 3 when it releases next month.

Anyway, at the moment all we can do is picture an alternate universe where Reeves plays Kenshi and pray every night we’re transported there.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If it isn’t delayed, it will release worldwide on April 23, starting at $59.99 USD.

For more information, media, and previews of the highly-anticipated fighter, be sure to check out all of our coverage of the game by clicking right here.

And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What famous face would you like to see play a fighter in Mortal Kombat 11?