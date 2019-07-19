Here’s Every Mortal Kombat 11 Fighter Reimagined As Mega Man Characters

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the most visually impressive PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games to release this year. But, let’s be honest, it could look better. And by better, I mean it could look more retro. And by retro I don’t know mean like classic Mortal Kombat graphics, but classic like more Mega Man looking. Okay, maybe that wouldn’t make for a better looking fighting game, but Mortal Kombat 11’s fighters reimagined as Mega Man-esq pixel art characters sounds interesting. Thankfully, Reddit user PixelArtAddicted agrees.

Recently, the artist took to the series’ official Reddit page and shared art transforming the game’s cast into retro pixel art fighters, and all it did was make us want a pixel art Mortal Kombat game. According to the Reddit user, it took months to transform the roster, and it shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the chances NetherRealm Studios every changes up the art style of the series — even for a spin-off — is basically zero, so we will probably never get anything official in this capacity, but this is a pretty darn good substitute, and a reminder that there’s probably some alternate universe out there where pixel art graphics still dominate video games and this is what the series looks like.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, the only additional port announced has been a Google Stadia port, which is poised to arrive later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”