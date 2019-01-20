‘Mortal Kombat 11’: How Kronika Could Change Everything We Know About ‘Mortal Kombat’

We had some amazing Mortal Kombat 11 reveals earlier this week including a stunning cinematic trailer featuring Dark Raiden, some new character reveals, and confirmed fighters returning to the franchise once more. One of the characters in particular sticks out the most, and not just because Kronika is the first female boss for Mortal Kombat.

Kronika was revealed to be … frankly, a badass who can control time. This “Keeper of Time” is powerful in her own right, but more than that – she has the ability to change everything we know about the franchise. With a huge roster yet to be fully revealed, her inclusion in the story could mean that literally anyone could be coming back – regardless of their previous demise in earlier games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Kronika’s big reveal in the video at the top of the article where she’s seen altering the flow of time. Basically — at least from what we’ve seen — she’s pretty much done with everyone and has a master plan to unleash her wrath within the EarthRealm. With the balance of life itself, and of time, thrown completely out of tune, I have a feeling that this new antagonist will turn the franchise as we know it on its head. Past events, grudges, and victories could all be turned inside out. It could also mean that those earlier rumors of Jade’s return might actually have some validity to them.

Could the rumors be true and she’ll be bringing back even more characters once thought gone? Her inclusion literally makes anything possible.

What do you think? How do you think her time manipulation will play a part of the story outside of the obvious seen in the cinematic reveal? If you could have any character resurrected, who would it be? Sound off with all of those titillating thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”