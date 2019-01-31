‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Artist Puts a ‘Dragon Ball’ Ultra Instinct God Spin On Shaggy and Scooby

Hi, yes, hello. This is ComicBook once more with yet another piece of phenomenal artist BossLogic. We may or may not (totally are) obsessed with the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 game coming soon, and Boss has done an incredible job at re-imagining some of our most favorite characters in either a different light entirely, a cross with other characters, or as well-known celebrities. His latest creation? Of course he’s going to have fun with the Shaggy petition for the new Mortal Kombat.

Earlier this week, a petition to add Shaggy into the fighting game went viral — fast. Even NetherRealm head Ed Boon had some fun with all of the hype, jokingly “revealing” his plans for adding Scooby. All in good fun, but of course the talented BossLogic had to weigh in and this time, the food-annihilating duo takes on the Ultra Instict God form from the beloved Dragon Ball fandom.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on all of the Shaggy hype for the upcoming game? Thoughts on Boss’s Mortal Kombat 11 works, maybe even potentially for a new movie? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!