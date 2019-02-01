‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Shares Impressive Shaggy vs. Scorpion Showdown Art

Look, we don’t control memes, we just let them consume our lives until there’s nothing left but a soulless husk. That being said, the Ultra Instict Shaggy meme has completely taken everything over and as the petition to get this beloved Scooby-Doo character into Mortal Kombat 11 continues to gain traction, the game director himself has something to contribute:

Hack and Slash Shaggy variation 🤣pic.twitter.com/TGFhfwAVkX — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 1, 2019

Laughing emoji aside, we’re here for it. I mean, come on — weirder things have happened in the Mortal Kombat universe and plus — the dude could just eat his opponents like he eats everything else. It’s the perfect KO. Fans of the fighter couldn’t help but to weigh in because this is the Internet and anything is possible:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shaggy: I, like, heard a little about the realms combining from Velma. Sonya: Really? What happened? Shaggy: I don’t remember much, I was full force on a double sundae sandwich with extra hot sauce. — JFCA||Ajaxx (@Th3_Ajaxx) February 1, 2019

PUT HIM IN THE GAME PLEASE pic.twitter.com/t8QQe2l8JX — Christopher Nolan’s Untitled EVENT Film 7/17/20 (@_Rene_V) February 1, 2019

Whether it will actually happen remains to be seen, but hey — anything is possible and the power of the community can be intense. It’s good to see Boon in on the joke though, he’s definitely been having a hilarious time over on the last few days on his Twitter:

Please sign my petition. Scooby for Injustice ! pic.twitter.com/nt0tphibab — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 30, 2019

Hi? Lo? Mid? Grab? I will mix your shit up in fighting games! pic.twitter.com/nzCq4iskj7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 28, 2019

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on all of the Shaggy hype for the upcoming game? Thoughts on Boss’s Mortal Kombat 11 works, maybe even potentially for a new movie? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!