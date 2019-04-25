Mortal Kombat 11 Takes Shots At Donald Trump With Shao Khan Reference

This week, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released Mortal Kombat 11 onto the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And the launch has been successful, both commercially and critically. However, it’s also had its fair share of controversy. Before launch, it was fans complaining about certain fighters missing and the designs of the game’s female fighters. And since it launched on Tuesday, some have slammed the game for “political agendas” and a “racist” ending. There’s also been pitchforking about the game’s progression and microtransactions. All of this is to say, it’s been an odd launch for the fighting game, punctuated lots of controversy.

And if you thought the game was beyond the controversy, well, not yet. In the game, NetherRealm Studios seemingly takes a jab at president of the United States, Donald Trump, with a Shao Khan voice line. More specifically, there’s a scene where big baddie Shao Khan, talking to newcomer and the equally villainous Kollector, goes “let us make Outworld great again,” which undoubtedly is a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. Now, are NetherRealm Studios suggesting Donald Trump is Shao Khan? And are they suggesting his version of America is Outworld? I don’t know, some seem to think so. Others think it’s just a joke.

Mortal Kombat has a long history of controversy thanks to its over-the-top violence, but it rarely is ever causing hooplah with political commentary.

