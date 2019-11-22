Mortal Kombat 11: Sindel’s Second Fatality Is the Grossest Thing You’ll See Today

Today, NetherRealm Studios hosted a new Kombat Kast that provided a deep dive into Mortal Kombat 11’s upcoming DLC character, Sindel. In addition to talking about the character at length, NetherRealm Studios also treated PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch gamers with a huge slab of gameplay. And included in this new gamplay was the fighter’s second fatality, which may be the grossest fatality in the entire game. At the very least, it’s the grossest Sindel fatality the series has seen, and it had a few fans ready to barf up their lunch all over their keyboard.

The first fatality NetherRealm Studios revealed for Sindel involved her signature banshee scream, which is so strong it will remove the skin from your face. Sindel’s second fatality involves her second greatest weapon: her hair. It also involves hair going down an opponents throat, and of course, eye balls popping out, because it wouldn’t be a Mortal Kombat 11 fatality if eyeballs didn’t pop out.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and now even Google Stadia.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a blurb from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”