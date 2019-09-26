Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Look at Terminator

Today, Mortal Kombat 11 revealed a new look at Terminator, the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game’s next DLC character arriving in October. More specifically, developer NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have let slip our first in-game look at Terminator during today’s Kombat Kast, which also revealed a new mode coming to the fighting game. Previously, we’ve only seen the DLC character in trailer form, meaning this is our best look at what the character will actually look like in the 2019 game. That said, get ready to squint your eyes.

The new look at Terminator was spotted during today’s Kombat Kast via a character selection screen, so the shot of Arnold is pretty small, making it hard to get a great look at the fighter. That said, as you can see, it’s young Schwarzenegger, who looks a little out of place alongside some of the other characters in the game, but that’s inevitable when you add a former California governor to the roster.

Terminator – Arnold Schwarzenegger – spotted on the #mk11 Character Select screen on today’s Kombat Kast!https://t.co/ilJv9kDt4F pic.twitter.com/WJoEvCWy0w — Mortal Kombat Online (@MK_Online) September 25, 2019

As you may know, Terminator is set to join the game’s roster on October 8, which is pretty soon. The character will be the game’s third DLC fighter, following Shang Tsung and Nightwolf. Meanwhile, after Terminator will be Sindel on November 26, Joker on January 28, and Spawn on March 17. Of all of the DLC characters, Terminator is probably only rivaled by Spawn and Sindel in terms of hype.

At the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios still hasn’t revealed a Terminator trailer or the character’s gameplay; however, that should be changing soon, because, again, October 8 is right around the corner.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s set to release on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a new video has shown that the game has a considerable problem with hitboxes.