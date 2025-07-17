10 Best Agents in Zenless Zone Zero

Since its official release, Zenless Zone Zero has seen a steady stream of new characters added to its ever-growing roster. Nearly every version update has introduced at least one new face, expanding the lineup to a total of 38 as of the release of Yuzuha and Alice. This rapid pace of content additions keeps the game feeling fresh and dynamic, but it also means that not every character maintains their relevance over time. As the roster grows larger, some characters naturally fall out of the spotlight, whether due to shifting meta priorities or being overshadowed by flashier newcomers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you’re a new player looking for useful information or a veteran looking for a pick-me-up, we’ve devised a list of the 10 best characters you should actively seek during your tenure playing Zenless Zone Zero. The following selection of characters is not in any particular order and should be interpreted as of roughly equal value.

Astra Yao

Astra in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra is an Ether Support character widely considered the best support in Zenless Zone Zero. She provides a universal Crit DMG buff that benefits every team, regardless of composition. Her Ultimate adds even more value by offering healing, which is still a rare utility in the game. While Energy is a core mechanic shared by all agents, Astra uses it efficiently to enable Quick Assists consistently, enabling a sort of ‘safe’ quickswap playstyle. Her ability to boost team performance across the board makes her a near-essential pick in any lineup.

Vivian Banshee

Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

Vivian is a powerful Ether Anomaly sub-DPS who shines when paired with other Anomaly agents. Her strength scales directly with the performance of the main Anomaly agent she supports, making her an ideal partner in those comps.

Her core mechanic, Abloom, triggers a burst of additional damage whenever an EX Skill is used, allowing her to contribute consistently from off-field. Vivian is easy to build, has incredible on-field invulnerability frames (iframes), and is incredibly efficient, making her the best “support” for amplifying another Anomaly agent’s potential.

Trigger

Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

Trigger is an Electric Stun agent who excels at dealing both damage and Daze consistently, even while off-field. Her core strength lies in her Aftershock attacks, which are triggered by other agents and allow her to contribute passively during combat. Uniquely, she also provides a strong damage buff outside of the stun window, giving her high universal value across nearly every team composition.

While she may not always be the top choice, she’s almost always a close second. On-field, Trigger is especially effective thanks to her significant iframes, making her one of the safest agents to pilot against tougher enemies.

Hoshimi Miyabi

Miyabi in Zenless Zone Zero

Miyabi is arguably the highest-damage agent in Zenless Zone Zero. An Ice Anomaly specialist who plays more like a traditional Attacker, she brings explosive power to any team built around her. Her Foxfire mechanic offers a small buff to her team’s Anomaly buildup, but her true value lies in raw damage output.

Thanks to her Ice typing, she can also freeze enemies, providing some crowd control to her overwhelming offense. When played well, Miyabi’s damage is practically unrivaled, making her a top-tier pick for players looking to melt through enemies with ease.

Yixuan

Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero

Yixuan is an Ether Rupture agent with damage output that rivals even Miyabi. Arguably the most complex character in Zenless Zone Zero, she wields two separate Ultimate abilities, each fueled by its own resource. This unique setup allows her to frequently unleash Ultimates, dealing massive damage while staying safe behind the invulnerability of cutscene animations.

What sets Yixuan further apart is her passive utility. She scales of HP (Health Points) and every time she uses an Ultimate, she equalizes the health of her entire team, often resulting in a net healing effect thanks to her massive health pool. She is the only agent who can serve as both a primary DPS and a pseudo-healer. For those who can master her complex mechanics, Yixuan delivers both power and survivability in one stylish package.

Nicole Demara

Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero

Nicole is an Ether Support agent who fits comfortably into nearly any team composition. Her standout feature is a Defense shred debuff applied to enemies she attacks, which significantly increases the damage they take from all sources. The debuff lasts around three seconds, but Nicole can consistently reapply with her attacks.

In addition to her defense shred, Nicole also brings top-tier crowd control to the field through her built-in traction effects, allowing her to easily group enemies. Her ability to boost team damage and control the battlefield makes her one of the most universally useful supports in the game

Lighter

Lighter in Zenless Zone Zero

Lighter is a Fire Stun agent with a unique niche: he provides the strongest damage buff in the game for both Fire and Ice agents, even surpassing dedicated supports. This makes him a standout pick in any team focused on those elements, turning him into one of the best stun-support hybrids in Zenless Zone Zero.

Despite his impressive buffing power, Lighter doesn’t fall short in his primary role. He delivers solid Stun generation and respectable damage, maintaining his effectiveness as a Stun agent while significantly boosting his team’s output. If you’re running Fire or Ice characters, Lighter is genuinely hard to pass up.

Ukinami Yuzuha

Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero

Yuzuha is a Physical Support agent whose buffs rival those of Astra Yao, but she stands out as the superior choice for Anomaly-based teams. She enhances Disorder damage, Anomaly status damage, and Anomaly buildup rate, making her a powerhouse support for any compositions that rely on triggering Anomaly effects.

Her most valuable trait lies in her unique element-matching mechanic. Yuzuha adopts the element of the last attack that struck the enemy, allowing her to apply a unique DoT (Damage Over Time) effect with enhanced Anomaly buildup without diluting the primary element’s damage. This makes her exceptionally efficient at supporting other Anomaly agents.

Beyond her specialty, Yuzuha also provides raw Attack and damage buffs, making her a solid universal support even outside of Anomaly-focused teams.

Caeser King

Caesar in Zenless Zone Zero

Caesar is a Physical Defense agent who offers both a massive Attack buff and one of the most unique defensive tools in Zenless Zone Zero. Her signature shield is incredibly tough and completely blocks all incoming damage until it’s broken. What truly sets it apart is its built-in stopgap mechanic. If an attack would normally break the shield and deal excess damage, that extra damage is completely nullified. With Caesar’s shield active, no active agent can be one-shot, no matter how hard they’re hit.

While she may not be the top support for standard content, Caesar truly shines in the Battle Tower game mode, the most demanding mode in the game. Her ability to keep agents alive through lethal bursts makes her one of the most valuable picks for surviving and succeeding in the game’s toughest challenges.

Evelyn Chevalier

Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

Evelyn is a Fire Attacker agent known for her complexity and extremely high damage ceiling. Her attack strings change based on input, offering more control and flexibility than most agents. She truly shines through her ability to unleash powerful Chain Attacks, which are normally limited to an enemy’s stun window. Evelyn, however, can trigger them independently using her unique resource, allowing for devastating burst damage outside of typical windows (although using them during stun windows provides the best results).

What makes Evelyn even more unique is her unlimited evasion potential. Her Special ability is considered a dodge, meaning she can chain it together with normal dodges to avoid incoming damage even in rapid succession, indefinitely. This evasive playstyle offers perks for offense as well, as successfully dodging with her Special fills her Chain Attack meter faster, allowing for rewarding skillful play with even more damage opportunities. For players who can master her, Evelyn delivers unmatched agility and explosive firepower.

Of all the characters in Zenless Zone Zero, these select ten will bring your account the most value, allowing for easier completion of the game’s most difficult challenges and providing versatile options for any team composition. Focusing on these agents will help you progress faster and tackle even the toughest content with confidence.