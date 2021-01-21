Mortal Kombat 11 Director Shares Bernie Sanders Shang Tsung Inauguration Day Meme

✖

As expected, yesterdays' inauguration of president Joe Biden provided a lot of memes, and naturally Bernie Sanders was the star of many of these memes, including a Mortal Kombat 11 meme depicting the senator from Vermont as Shang Tsung, one of the series antagonists. For those that missed the inauguration, Bernie Sanders was present, as were many of the prominent faces of US politics, including former presidents like George Bush and Barack Obama.

At one point during the inauguration, the camera cut to Bernie Sanders, who, adorned in far more casual clothing than many present, sat with his arms and legs crossed wearing a fantastic pair of mittens. Ever since then, Bernie Sander memes that take this pose and superimpose it onto other images are flooding the Internet.

As noted, among these memes is one showing Bernie Sanders on Shang Tsung's throne as the powerful, deadly sorcerer. It's a pretty great meme, so much so that it caught the attention of Ed Boon, the series' co-creator and long-running creative director, who can't get enough of it.

Much like Shaggy, it's hard to imagine Bernie Sanders in Mortal Kombat as he would likely be a balancing nightmare as he would certainly be far too powerful. Rumor has it even the Elder Gods aren't powerful enough to stop Bernie Sanders, though, right now, this is just a rumor.

