Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Think They Discovered a New MK4 Secret

Mortal Kombat 11 fans think they have discovered a hidden MK4 secret within the game. In the latest Mortal Kombat game, Sub-Zero can at points be seen holding a frozen head, and Mortal Kombat fans are convinced that frozen head is the head of Meat, who first appeared back in MK4 as a secret character. Since MK4, Meat's appearances have been limited to cameos and Kombat Kards, and it looks like he's also possibly in MK11, but it's more as an Easter egg than an actual cameo.

In MK4, not many players knew Meat existed because he could only be accessed via code. As for the character, there's not much to Meat. He's a bloody skeleton that fled Shang Tsung's Flesh Pits for unknown reasons. There's not much to his design, and he's never been relevant to any story in the series, though it's believed he's a neutral character.

According to various rumors, Mortal Kombat 11 is getting more DLC characters in 2021, though even if this happens, it's unlikely any of them will be Meat, because why would they be when NetherRealm Studios still has characters like Reptile, Ermac, and Smoke to choose from, as well as a wide range of guest fighters to also choose from. That said, while we may never see Meat in MK11 proper, it does look like it's his head that Sub-Zero is holding in the screenshot below.

No it's definitely meat. Same dropping eye, same flesh and tendons around the mouth. pic.twitter.com/Jjvv9eaMjq — Vinnie Rogers (@spoonermoon) January 12, 2021

As noted in the tweet, the reason Mortal Kombat fans think this is Meat is because of the drooping eye, however, other fans have pointed out eyes popped out of their sockets aren't exactly uncommon in Mortal Kombat, and this is true. In other words, it's unclear if this is truly an homage to the secret MK4 character.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have offered up zero clarification, and it's unlikely this change. That said, while we likely won't to get any type of clarification to settle the debate, what we did get today was our first look at the new Mortal Kombat movie.

