Mortal Kombat Movie Has "Iconic" and "Brutal" Fatalities

Fatalities are synonymous with the Mortal Kombat franchise, and in the newly rebooted Mortal Kombat movie, actor Lewis Tan says the film will have some “iconic” and “brutal” kills for viewers to see. Mortal Kombat characters each have their own signature moves that create these Fatalities with those moves also being incorporated into the film as well, Tan confirmed. This will be the first time that we see Fatalities like this in a live-action Mortal Kombat production, and from the way things sound, they don’t disappoint.

Tan and others involved in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie discussed the film with Entertainment Weekly to share more insights into Fatalities, fights, and other areas. On the topic of Fatalities, Tan’s comments on the finishing moves suggest that the movie will have match the expectations fans have for the visceral, signature Fatalities that are so important to each Mortal Kombat fighter’s design.

“There are some crazy fatalities," Tan said. "We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They, they don't hold back.”

Director Simon McQuoid also shared some insights into the film’s Fatalities as well as how moves like that could easily alter the rating of such a movie. We already knew before that the film was to get an R rating, a detail which McQuoid reiterated by saying “it's definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating.” McQuoid commented on not only the Fatalities but also the level of blood and other parts of a Mortal Kombat fight that were important to balance in the movie.

“Out of context this quote might seem incendiary, it's not: The rules around ratings aren't what a lot of people think they are," McQuoid said about his comments regarding the movie’s rating. “It's amount of blood, it's amount of red, it's interpretation of how you go about it. We had a lot of discussions about getting the balance right so there was gore and there was blood and there were fatalities.”

McQuoid emphasized again afterwards that there will indeed be gore, blood, and Fatalities in the Mortal Kombat movie. He added that they wanted to make sure the movie didn’t move into “NC-17 territory” in case some were wondering how true to the source material these Fatalities will be.

The Mortal Kombat movie will release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th.