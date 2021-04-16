Mortal Kombat Movie First Look Revealed

✖

Following a tease yesterday from actor Lewis Tan, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first images from the live-action Mortal Kombat film reboot! While the images themselves are pretty exciting, they still leave a lot of mystery of what's to come, so fans worried about spoilers can check them out without worry. For longtime fans of the franchise, this should be pretty exciting! Prior to the release of these images, Tan's role in the film had remained undisclosed, but ComicBook can now confirm that the actor will play Cole Young in the film.

First images from Warner Bros. Pictures

(Photo: Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Entertainment Weekly)

With a few months left until the film's release, very few details have been revealed about Mortal Kombat. Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan and Todd Garner, the film will star Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Lewis Tan (Cole Young), and Chin Han (Shang Tsung). Unlike previous films based on the video game franchise, this one will receive an 'R' rating, potentially allowing it to cut loose in a way that previous Mortal Kombat movies have not. For the first time, fans will truly get to see fatalities represented on the big screen!

It will be interesting to see the reaction to the film when it releases. More than 25 years after its debut, the 1995 Mortal Kombat film still holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of franchise fans. Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has embraced that fact, releasing a number of skins based on the film last year, as well as bringing back some of the actors to reprise their roles. Whether or not this year's film reboot will be able to earn itself a similarly passionate following remains to be seen!

Like many of Warner Bros. Pictures other 2021 releases, Mortal Kombat will release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Theater goers and subscribers will have the opportunity to check out the film on April 16th. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What do you think of the new images released today? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[Via EW]