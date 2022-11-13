Mortal Kombat Boss Gives Hopeful Tease to Mortal Kombat 9 Fans

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has given new hope to fans of 2011's Mortal Kombat, which is more often referred to as Mortal Kombat 9. In recent years, the Mortal Kombat franchise has seen a massive resurgence thanks to successful entries like Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11. Within this modern era of the series, though, Mortal Kombat 9 is the entry that rebooted the saga into what we know it as today. Sadly, MK9 isn't easily accessible to revisit on all modern platforms, which is something that many fans have bemoaned. Luckily, this might not hold true for much longer.

Spotted in a recent interaction on Twitter, Boon informed one Mortal Kombat 9 fan that NetherRealm Studios is "looking into" making the game available via backward compatibility. While some modern platforms are capable of playing the original version of MK9, this isn't true across the board. Fortunately, it seems like Boon and the team behind the Mortal Kombat series could be looking into a fix for this ongoing problem.

Looking into it. — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 13, 2022

In short, the only platform where Mortal Kombat 9 isn't easily accessible is PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Since MK9 was a title that launched on PlayStation 3, Sony's successive PlayStation platforms never ended up including PS3 backward compatibility. In the case of Xbox and PC, though, Mortal Kombat 9 is still readily playable, which means those with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles can still access the game with ease.

One way in which Mortal Kombat 9 could come to PlayStation hardware could be through PlayStation Plus. Following Sony's restructuring of PS Plus earlier this year, the new PS Plus Premium tier of the service includes titles from legacy PlayStation platforms. As such, perhaps NetherRealm could find a way to bring MK9 to the "Classics" offerings that PS Plus has. While this version of the game would only be available to play via streaming, it would still be a better option than nothing.

Would you like to see Mortal Kombat 9 become easier to go back and play across all current-gen platforms? Or are you instead still content with playing the newer entries in the series? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.