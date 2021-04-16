Mortal Kombat Movie Shares First Look at Nitara

✖

The Mortal Kombat movie has revealed our first look at Nitara, one of the game's secondary characters. Unlike Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Mileena, and many of the other characters already announced, Nitara is far from a fan-favorite, which perhaps explains why the movie has been slow to reveal the character after announcing her inclusion -- which came as a surprise -- back in November 2019. That said, Warner Bros. has finally remedied this by revealing our first look at the character, though it's not a very revealing first look.

Our first look at the character comes the way of Greg Russo, the pen behind the video game movie adaptation. Unfortunately, the first look isn't a close-up and doesn't include the face or any part of the character's front side. What we do get to see is the character's wingspan, which is substantial.

Below, you can check out our first look at the character, courtesy of Russo:

For those that don't know: Nitara made her debut with Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and we haven't seen her much since beyond a small cameo here and there. Nitara is a vampire who preys on others to stay alive. That said, she's not inherently evil like Shang Tsung and other characters, but rather is self-serving and morally neutral, or at least that's how she's depicted in the games. She's definitely a bad guy, but in a different way than some of the other villains in the series. In addition to preying on others for survival, Nitara, so far, has been on a quest to separate her realm from Outworld, however, for now, it remains to be seen if that will be her motivations in the movie.

Mortal Kombat is set to debut on April 16, 2021, both via theaters and HBO Max.