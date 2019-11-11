Mortal Kombat Reboot Reveals New Character and Casting

Today, a new character and casting for the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot was revealed and confirmed by Greg Russo, writer of the movie. The reveal started off as an accidental leak by Ludi Lin, who is playing Liu Kang in the movie. More specifically, over on Instagram, Lin posted the back of a trailer that had two names on it: Mileena and Nitara. The former has already been confirmed and revealed. Kitana’s evil sister will be played by Australian actress Sisi Stringer. However, Nitara hadn’t been confirmed yet. That said, once fans got their hands on the screen grab, Russo was forced into confirming the vampire. Further, the writer revealed that the character will be played Elissa Cadwell, also from Australia, where the show is filming.

For those that don’t know: Nitara made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and isn’t exactly the most well-known character, like many fighters from this era in MK. A vampire, Nitara — much like Shang Tsung — preys on the life of others in order to maintain her morality. However, unlike the aforementioned evil sorcerer, she requires blood rather than souls. She also isn’t as evil. She’s simply self-serving, which makes her somewhat morally neutral. She’s capable of doing bad things, but not because she’s sinister. Beyond this, she’s been on a quest to separate her own realm from Outworld.

It’s unclear how much of a role Nitara has in the movie, but it’s probably a minor one given she doesn’t have real significance in the series. Like I said, she’s a relatively unknown character compared to the series’ biggest and most well-known fighters.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021.