New Mortal Kombat Movie Featurette Shows Off the Cast

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie has fully engaged the wheels of the promotional machine now that it is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd, and that includes a newly released featurette featuring the cast, writer, and director talking about their characters and the movie more generally. As an added bonus, the new featurette appears to include some new footage, which is always exciting.

More specifically, the featurette appears to include the best look yet at Nathan Jones' character. Jones had once been rumored to be playing Shao Kahn in the film, but it looks as if he will be playing Reiko instead. Reiko is a relatively minor character in the lore of the franchise, but as we've seen with Nitara and Kabal, the movie reboot isn't afraid of digging deeper than usual. You can check out the new featurette for yourself below:

The Mortal Kombat kast is a truly global and diverse group bringing your champions to life. See it on the big screen in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – April 23. *Available on HBO Max in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/75sOrg2KdP — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) April 5, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is now scheduled to release on April 23rd on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

