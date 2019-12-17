Rumor: Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Shao Kahn Being Played by Former WWE Wrestler

Earlier this month, the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie finished filming, meaning post-production should start very soon, if it hasn’t already. That said, New Line Cinema still hasn’t revealed many of the reboot’s characters and castings. One of these unmentioned characters is Shao Kahn, who, as you will know, is one of the series’ biggest characters and one of its main antagonists. However, while there’s been no confirmation of the character, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume he’s in it. The more pertinent question is: who could be playing Shao Kahn the Konqueror, the embodiment of evil?

That all said, while we haven’t gotten any official word on Shao Kahn’s presence in the movie, let alone who’s playing the character, it looks like former WWE wrestler and actor Nathan Jones may have been tapped for the prominent role. For those that don’t know: Nathan Jones is a former WWE wrestler who often could be found with either The Undertaker or Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, his most notable acting roles include Rictus Erectus in Mad Max: Fury Road, Akhun in Conan the Barbarian, and T.K. in The Protector. As you can see from his previous castings, Jones would be a great fit for the character.

So, why do Mortal Kombat fans think Jones has been cast in the movie? Well, for one, he lives in Australia, where the movie did all its filming. Meanwhile, earlier this month he posted a photo with Daniel Nelson, featuring the two dining. Nelson did stunts for the movie. And lastly, he confirmed he’s been doing weapons training, and in the process posted a video online of him swinging around a massive hammer, which is Shao Kahn’s signature weapon.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from any party that Jones has been cast as Shao Kahn or that the Outworld emperor is in the movie, however, as you can see, the evidence is starting to mount up.

Mortal Kombat is set to premier on January 15, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

