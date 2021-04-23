Mortal Kombat: Kung Lao Actor Max Huang's Favorite Character Shouldn't Surprise You

✖

The actors in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie, which is now set to release on April 23rd in theaters and on HBO Max, bring to the production various experiences with the franchise from the past and present. Kung Lao actor Max Huang, for example, said he was "a massive fan of the franchise" during a set visit attended by ComicBook.com while filming was taking place. And when he was asked about his favorite character, well, the answer likely will not surprise you.

"When I was young I watched the movie," Huang said. "I remember Robin Shou playing Liu Kang and it was just awesome to see that. And then later on I played the game and even now I brought my PlayStation with me, once in a while I get to explore that. And favorite character? Well, come on, Kung Lao."

So, there you have it: Max Huang's favorite character from the Mortal Kombat franchise is... Kung Lao. The real question is whether that changed after he was cast.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is now scheduled to release on April 23rd on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

