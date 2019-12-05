Mysterious New Mortal Kombat Reboot Role Revealed

A new Mortal Kombat reboot casting has been revealed, but it’s unclear who the casting is for. Earlier this week, the SA Film Corporation revealed that the movie has cast Matilda Kimber, a 12 year old from Australia, where the movie is filming. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, however, a scarcity of details hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

As you may know, Lewis Tan’s role in the movie hasn’t been disclosed yet, though we know his role is substantial and that he appears in the finale of the movie, seemingly confirming that the character players a pivotal role in the movie’s plot. That said, many have speculated Tan is playing the rumored Cole Turner, who is supposedly the movie’s new original character and the vehicle for the reboot. In other words, Turner is the protagonist. Thus, fans are now speculating that Kimber plays the role of his daughter. Again, this is just speculation, but it’s unclear what other role the young actress could have in the movie.

MK, meet MK! Adelaide schoolgirl Matilda Kimber, 12, will hit the big screen in 2021 after landing a role in blockbuster Mortal Kombat, currently filming in SA. Story via @theTiser: https://t.co/L0PK1bTw5J pic.twitter.com/RGRfLrJ02o — SA Film Corporation (@SA_Film) December 1, 2019

The only other possibility is that Kimber has been cast as Ferra, one half of Ferra & Torr, who made their debut in Mortal Kombat X, serving Kotal Kahn as his body guards. That said, it’s unlikely the characters are in the movie, let alone play a substantial role. In other words, it’s unlikely this is the explanation. Alas, all we can do is patiently wait for more information, which should hopefully arrive in the coming months as the movie wraps up filming and enters post-production.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

