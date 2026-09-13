Pokemon Champions Finally Added a Highly Requested Feature, but It Still Misses the Mark

The latest update for Pokemon Champions has arrived, and Regulation M-C adds new Pokemon and new items that have already shaken up the meta. It follows the same schedule The Pokemon Company has used for other updates, but one major difference this season has fans excited: it shows the game is finally addressing quality-of-life features. One such feature has been implemented in Pokemon Champions, but it has divided the fan base because many feel it isn’t enough.

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Since the game launched, players have wanted more data or ways to track battles in Pokemon Champions. The Regulation M-C update has finally added a battle view log, selection support, and even expanded the arenas in-game. However, it did not add what fans have actually wanted, which is a battle replay system. With how deep the strategy is in competitive Pokemon, having the ability to rewatch battles and learn from your mistakes is huge. The update failed to deliver, but it shows The Pokemon Company is listening.

Pokemon Champions Is Finally Expanding With View Log

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The new View Log feature is a useful addition to Pokemon Champions. It displays a history of all actions taken during the current battle, allowing players to follow the sequence of battle. Every move, switch, and decision in battle is recorded here. For someone like me who turns away and misses things, this is a huge feature, especially when something doesn’t play out the way I thought it would. In games where a single turn can be the deciding factor, this is an excellent addition.

The timing of this is great, because Regulation M-C adds Rillaboom and Indeedee, the two premier terrain setters. Terrain adds another layer of strategy to the game, so having a log of events helps newer players understand this mechanic better and how it interacts with other moves and Pokemon. Psychic Terrain in particular will likely be the cause of confusion, and those who find themselves questioning any in-game moment should look at the log.

Other additions are the Selection Support, which informs players during the Pokemon selection phase whether a Pokemon is strong or weak against the opposing team. This is a more lackluster feature, because it doesn’t accurately present this information. A Pokemon may seem strong against something on paper, but coverage moves and partner Pokemon can completely flip this on its head. Selection Support should be used cautiously compared to the View Log.

Battle Logs Are Helpful, but Pokemon Champions Still Needs Replays

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As wonderful an addition as View Log is, it still isn’t full battle replays. Players can view the logs, but it doesn’t actually save a complete copy of the match. So while players can view what happens, this is very different from actually seeing what happened as it does in a match. I am hopeful that View Log is simply the stepping stone to battle replays being added, but it is disappointing to still not see this feature implemented.

Imagine losing a close ranked battle after several turns of careful play. A log could help you identify the moves that were used and the order in which they happened. A replay, however, would allow you to watch the battle unfold again, observe the timing of each decision, and see how the opponent responded. For players trying to improve their competitive Pokemon skills, that visual review can be much easier to follow than reading a list of actions.

In the end, View Log feels like an afterthought rather than a well-constructed feature. Battle replays have been an in-demand request since the game’s launch. Many of the updates for Pokemon Champions are minimal aside from adding new Pokemon and items. Pokemon Champions is a game built around battles, and a replay system would fit naturally alongside its existing ranked, casual, and private battle modes.

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The addition of View Log is still a positive sign for Pokemon Champions. Version 1.2.0 includes more than the new battle features, with Regulation Set M-C Pokemon and held items added alongside balance adjustments and bug fixes. It shows that the developers are listening and seeking to improve the game outside of just battles. I am still hopeful that we will eventually get more customization options, but I am glad to see systems like these being added.

This is likely the last big update before Regulation M-D is added, meaning it will be at least three months before battle replays are added. This timeline feels unacceptable considering how simple a feature it should be. There is also more to it than simply rewatching battles, as it can be an excellent way to recreate bugs to get them fixed faster, or show that players are cheating and help get them banned.

For now, Pokemon Champions has taken a step in the right direction, even if it has not gone as far as some players hoped. View Log is a useful addition, and Selection Support gives players another tool for making informed choices. But the demand for battle replays remains loud. The new update may not be a complete solution, but it gives the community something to build on while waiting for the next update.