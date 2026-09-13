PlayStation Console Exclusive Now Free to Download and Keep

A PlayStation console exclusive is now free to download and keep, though the window of opportunity to redeem the offer is limited. For those who do not know, a console exclusive refers to a game available on a single console platform, in this case PlayStation, but also available on PC. This distinction is particularly relevant here because the free download is exclusively for the PC version of the game. This is because the free download comes from the Epic Games Store. Not only is there no free download on PlayStation, but the game isn’t very accessible for PlayStation fans in 2026.

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More precisely, until September 17, all PC users with an EGS account — which is free — can grab Vlambeer and Devolver Digital’s 2014 shoot ’em up Luftrausers. For those unfamiliar with this game, it launched in March of 2014 on PC, the PS3, and PlayStation Vita. What made this interesting is the fact that the PS4 was already out, but it came to PS3 instead. In fact, it never came to PS4. It did come to Android in 2015, but that is it.

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Forgotten PS3 and Vita Game

Upon release, the PlayStation console exclusive earned a Metacritic score range of 80 to 83, so it was reviewed warmly by critics. And it’s understood to have sold appreciably, so the lack of ports in the future is a little odd. Whatever the case, 12 years later it’s now available for free, and the good news for those late to the party is it still holds up. The indie scene is far larger and more prolific than it was in 2014. If it came out in 2026, there’s a decent chance it wouldn’t be reviewed as well or sell as well. That said, even now it would still stick out from the rest of the pack, primarily because of its unique presentation.

Luftrausers was not only received well by critics, but by consumers. In fact, its user reviews are stronger than its solid Metacritic scores. To this end, it has a 91% approval rating on Steam across 2,535 user reviews. Meanwhile, on the Epic Games Store, it has a 4.3 out of 5 stars.

As for the game itself, it’s a shoot ’em up set in World War II. In it, you play as one of the world’s greatest pilots, piloting an experimental aircraft called the Lufrauser, a very powerful and unconventional aircraft that is launched from a submarine. This is the backdrop to the game, which doesn’t have much in terms of narrative. The game is more about becoming a legendary ace by navigating impossible battle after impossible battle. To this end, there are over 100 missions and 125 combinations of weapons, bodies, and propulsion systems to choose from.

Those who end up checking out Luftrausers now that it is free on the Epic Games Store should expect a runtime of about four to five hours, though completionists will need roughly triple this amount of time.

Those after a new free game on a PlayStation console — such as the PS4 or PS5 — are not going to find much outside of recent free-to-play games or shovelware. That said, a new PlayStation Store sale has made a popular PS5 game that normally costs $40 cost just $4.