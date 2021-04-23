Mortal Kombat Video Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Movie's Fights

✖

The Mortal Kombat movie is bound to be full of fights, and before everyone’s able to see those at home or on the big screen, we’ve gotten a new featurette video this week that goes behind the scenes of those fights while showing off some new footage. We get to see Sub-Zero and Scorpion in action as well as other characters like Kano and Sonya Blade. Commentary from Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid shares some insights into the filming of these fights and the work that went into them.

The featurette comes from GameSpot this time and can be seen below as it opens with some of the footage that we’ve already seen from past trailers and previews. Once McQuoid entered to talk about the movie, he discussed the idea of elevating the characters to a level they’ve never been seen at before when accounting for how we’ve seen them in the many Mortal Kombat games made over the years.

GET OVER HERE and watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of brand-new kombat and epic fight choreography from the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie! ❄️💥🦂@MKMovie#MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/NEcJX59dyf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) April 14, 2021

Throughout the video, McQuoid has praises in particular for a couple of Mortal Kombat actors and their performances. Lewis Tan who plays Cole Young, Joe Taslim who plays Sub-Zero, and Hiroyuki Sanada who plays Scorpion were all uniquely praised in the video for their efforts. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since those three form what appears to be a core trio of characters in the film based on the promotions we’ve seen in the past.

“I knew Joe was going to be Sub-Zero from day one,” McQuoid said about Taslim’s performance as Sub-Zero. “Joe’s got that pure athleticism.”

McQuoid continued to say that Taslim was “faster than everyone” when it came to filming the movie’s fight scenes. Mehcad Brooks, the actor who plays Jax, reiterated that point by saying they had to ask Taslim to slow things down for the cameras when filming.

We’ve seen other featurettes like this in the past, and we’ll likely see more now that we’re just around a week out from the movie’s official release date. However, it’s probably best that you don’t go looking too hard for Mortal Kombat news if you want to avoid seeing spoilers for the film. The Mortal Kombat movie has already released in some areas overseas which means that reactions, reviews, and undoubtedly spoilers have started making their way online.

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.