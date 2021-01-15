New Mortal Kombat Reboot Actress Possibly Revealed

✖

The Mortal Kombat live-action film reboot is coming to HBO Max and theaters in just a few short months, and it looks like a new actress might have been revealed. Actress Mel Jarnson has been added to the movie's IMDB page, in a currently unspecified role. Jarnson has previously appeared in films such as Harrow and Between Two Worlds. It's worth noting that IMDB pages are fairly easy to update and have included false rumors in the past, but the site has also offered correct casting announcements for Mortal Kombat before they were officially revealed. For now, fans will have to take this rumor with a grain of salt and see what happens!

With Mileena already cast in the film, it's possible that Jarnson could take on the role of the character's sister, Kitana. As of this writing, no one has been cast in the role, and Kitana has long been one of the most important characters in the Mortal Kombat mythos. In the original Mortal Kombat films, the character was portrayed by actress Talisa Soto.

The 1995 Mortal Kombat movie remains a favorite for fans of the fighting game franchise. Mortal Kombat released at a time when films based on video games struggled to faithfully adapt their source material. While Mortal Kombat did not offer the same level of gore that the games had been known for, it still delivered an enjoyable experience that felt true to the series. In fact, the movie remains so popular that NetherRealm Studios released content for Mortal Kombat 11 based on the film just last year.

It remains to be seen whether or not the next Mortal Kombat movie will be able to reach similar heights! Video game adaptations have come a long way since Mortal Kombat's release in 1995. Notably, films like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu have offered big screen takes on the games that felt faithful to the source material. James Wan's upcoming adaptation will have its hands full delivering an experience that is faithful to the games while also managing to offer something enjoyable for casual audiences!

Mortal Kombat will release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th.

