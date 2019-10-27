Mortal Kombat Reboot Set Photo Revealed Featuring New Logo

Today, Lewis Tan revealed a brand-new Mortal Kombat reboot set photo featuring the show’s brand-new logo, which features a design that pays homage to the classic Mortal Kombat logo, but also revamps it to make it look more modern. Unfortunately, beyond the logo, the photo doesn’t divulge any juicy or salient details. However, it does show off a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at the set and the location the movie has been filming at. And, as you can see, it looks a lot like vast stretches of southern Australia.

As for Lewis Tan’s role, it remains a mystery, but it does appear he has a prominent spot in the new movie. That said, many are speculating Tan is playing Cole Turner, the new character the movie is expected to introduce.

“Halfway through an incredible experience with an immensely talented cast & crew, I’m sleep deprived, sore, and couldn’t be happier,” writes Tan on Twitter in a message that accompanies the new photo. “My favorite part of making films, a unity of artists capturing truth on screen. What dedication and passion, thank you.”

While Tan hasn’t revealed his role in the movie, he has talked about it in detail. Back in August he noted that he will not let fans down.

“Many years of sacrifice and countless ‘almosts’ have led me here,” said Tan at the time. “The path was brutal, relentless and glorious all at the same time, each inch earned in sweat and blood, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have been training for this my entire life, which is why I will not let you down. Excited to bring this to life with this special studio and this legendary story, it is truly a childhood dream manifested. Dedicated to my father and mother, those that never doubted me, and those that did. To all the fans, this is for you. Round one…”

As you may know, there’s been a few set and filming photos revealed recently, including one this morning, and one earlier this week that seemingly revealed one of the series’ most classic arenas.

Further, this isn’t our first time seeing the logo, however, the previous time we saw it — back in September — it was red, not white. In other words, it’s unclear what color the logo will actually be when marketing kicks in next year.

Mortal Kombat is set to release on March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming reboot, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the movie by clicking right here.