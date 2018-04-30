Mortal Kombat’s Shao Kahn Getting an Amazing — and Expensive — Collectible Figurine

If you’re a fan of the Mortal Kombat series, you no doubt have a few collectibles sitting around the house to showcase your fandom, like the bookends that came with the special edition of Mortal Kombat X, or maybe even that Blu-Ray copy of both Mortal Kombat and (ugh) Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. But now you can show your true fandom, thanks to the folks over at PCS Collectibles.

That company is preparing a special limited edition Shao Khan collectible figure complete with throne that you can pre-order on their site beginning Monday, April 30. As you can see from the pictures in this article, Shao Khan strikes a devastating pose, with piercing eyes, an intimidating mask, a bright scepter with a red ball on the end and, if you prefer, a monster head or two, to show you just how tough he is.

Here’s the official item description: “Shao Kahn the Konqueror is as ruthless as he is powerful. Reigning over the denizens of Outworld for centuries, he now sets his sights on Earthrealm. The rules of Mortal Kombat forbid him from taking Earthrealm by force, so he sends his underlings, Shang Tsung and Prince Goro, to defeat Earthrealm’s defenders, watching over the brutal tournament from his throne ready to step in and crush anyone who may pose a real threat to his agenda.

PCS Collectibles is proud to present Shao Kahn atop his Throne. A massive 1:3 scale collectible, Shao Kahn features an incredible sculpt by PCS’ own Jerry Macaluso accentuated with richly detailed mixed media elements making this the definitive Mortal Kombat piece of the year!

If that’s not enough, there’s a special “EX” version of the statue coming soon, complete with glowing red eyes on Khan (quite the effect), along with the following features:

Exclusive LED light up effects

Polystone figure

Mixed Media Costume

Swap Out Unmasked Portrait

Swap Out Hand Holding Onaga Head

Certificate of Authenticity

Here are the credits for the figure as well, so you know whose handiwork this is:

Sculpt – Jerry Macaluso

Armor Sculpt – Justin McMillan

Paint – Nathan Eakins

Base Paint – Steve Ceragioli

Costume – Sam Salman

Now, before you start saying, “Well, this’ll look wonderful on my gaming mantle” — and sure, it will — you might want to be prepared for the price.

The Shao Kahn figurine will set you back $1499. That appears to be the price for both the regular and the EX versions, so you might want to go for the deluxe if you can. The figures are expected between June and August.

If you prefer, you don’t have to pay the $1500 all at once — you can make payments of $93.74 on a monthly basis until Shao Kahn is all yours. Just make sure you don’t run late on payments — we understand Khan’s thugs aren’t too thrilled with those.

So if you want the ultimate Mortal Kombat collectible, it wouldn’t hurt to add this to your collection. Besides, it’s nice to have him lord over your television while you play other fighting games. If only we could get him to say stuff like “Pathetic!”

(Hat tip to Game Informer’s Brian Shea for the heads up!)