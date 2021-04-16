Mortal Kombat Star Lewis Tan Reacts to Record Breaking Trailer

✖

The Mortal Kombat movie trailer has been all the rage since it released only a few days back. So much so, in fact, that it ended up breaking an all-time record for red band movie trailer views just recently. Now, Lewis Tan, who stars in the upcoming film, has released a message responding to this news.

Over on Twitter today, Tan ended up sharing a picture of himself reacting to the number of views that the Mortal Kombat trailer has received. The actor, who plays Cole Young in the film, said that he got the news while eating a piece of broccoli. He then shared a picture of himself in the tweet showing off that broccoli in question. "Love you guys," Tan said at the end of his message.

When you find out your film broke the all time red band trailer record that was set by your other film and your mid broccoli bite. Love you guys 😭❤️ @wbpictures #MortalKombatMovie @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/CM4QxGEE3a — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) February 26, 2021

Likely the craziest part about this feat for Tan is that, as he notes, he was actually part of the cast for the previous record-holder of the red band movie trailer with the most views. Deadpool 2 previously held this title, which released back in 2018. For Tan, he has to be thrilled with his success in recent years and it stands to reason that Mortal Kombat will be his biggest project so far.

If you weren’t already counting down the days until release, Mortal Kombat is set to drop later this spring on April 16, 2021. The film will be released at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max.

