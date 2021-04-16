Mortal Kombat Reboot Trailer Breaks Red Band Record

✖

Last Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the red band trailer for its upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot. Anticipation has been quite high for the movie, and it seems that resulted in a record number of watchers: the trailer is now the most viewed red band trailer of all-time! The official Mortal Kombat film's Twitter account announced the accomplishment alongside an all-new video showing fans reacting to the events in the trailer. With the film set to release in theaters and on HBO Max in just over a month, it seems that excitement around the film will only continue to build!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Because of our fans, Mortal Kombat became the most viewed red band trailer of all time. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/JTrRGorb8N — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 25, 2021

It's great to see so many Mortal Kombat fans reacting excitedly to the trailer! A lot of video game adaptations have failed to capture the magic of the source material, and fans could hardly be blamed for being skeptical about the reboot. After all, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was the last theatrical release for the franchise, and it was a bit of a mess. A good trailer isn't always indicative of the finished product, but it definitely bodes well. Overall interest in the trailer also bodes well for Warner Bros. Pictures, as it could lead to a lot more fans checking out the movie!

It's easy to see why Mortal Kombat fans flocked to the red band trailer. While the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie is beloved by a large number of Mortal Kombat fans, its PG-13 rating prevented the film from going all out on the violence. The reboot's R-rating guarantees fans will get a much bloodier experience, and the red band trailer showcases that fact. From frozen blood daggers, to exploding limbs, the trailer makes this Mortal Kombat seem every bit as gruesome as the games that inspired it!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer? Are you kounting down the days until the film releases?