Magic: The Gathering Getting Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, and Jurassic World Cards

Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, and Jurassic World are all coming to Magic: The Gathering within the next few years. Wizards of the Coasts announced these upcoming collaborations as part of Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond line of crossover projects while celebrating the seminal card game's 30th anniversary on Saturday at Gen Con. During the Magic: The Gathering panel, Wizards of the Coast previewed upcoming Magic: The Gathering sets through 2026, including Universes Beyond releases tied to Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World franchise, and the Assassin's Creed, Fallout, and Final Fantasy video game series. These collaborative releases will take a variety of forms.

Working with Bethesda Softworks, Wizards of the Coast will release a set of Fallout-themed Commander Decks, mimicking the release strategy Wizards of the Coast took with its Warhammer 40,000 Universes Beyond collaboration. The Fallout Commander decks will release in March 2024.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The previously teased Final Fantasy collaboration will be a tentpole booster release in 2025, similar to The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set that debuted earlier this year. The Final Fantasy set covers every Final Fantasy game to date, from the original Final Fantasy release in 1987 to the franchise's most recent chapter, Final Fantasy XVI, released only a few weeks ago. The Final Fantasy set will also come to Magic: The Gathering's popular digital platform, Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering's The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, debuting later this year, will feature the collaboration with Jurassic World in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, released in 1993. The cards feature brand-new artwork with iconic characters and scenes from the six feature-length films in the Jurassic World franchise.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Releasing in July 2024, in collaboration with Ubisoft, Magic: The Gathering's Assassin's Creed set draws from every Assassin's Creed game to date. The Assassin's Creed set will consist of mechanically unique new Magic cards and reprints with new artwork.

Magic: The Gathering's next Universes Beyond set is Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who, comprised of four preconstructed Commander decks drawing from the sci-fi series' 60-years history. In a first for Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast will also release Collector Boosters tied to the Commander decks featuring versions of the cards with the TARDIS Showcase frame treatment and serialized Doctor cards.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

"Magic has evolved in numerous ways in the last thirty years. Our designers continue to create new and thematic mechanics, we've adapted the game to support fan-created formats of play, and we continue to welcome new players into the Magic community through our Universes Beyond collaborations," said Bill Rose, global play lead for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast. "One thing that has remained constant throughout our 30-year history is how much our players love Magic. As we look to the future, one of our guiding principles is to continue to curate new and memorable gameplay experiences, whether you've been playing Magic for a couple of months, years, decades, or anything in between."

Magic: The Gathering -- Doctor Who releases on October 13th. The products are available to pre-order now.