Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Look at Warhammer 40K Cards

✖

Magic: The Gathering has given fans a first look at its upcoming Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast posted its weekly MTG Weekly video, which provides news updates and previews about various Magic: The Gathering products. One of those upcoming products is a set of four Warhammer 40,000-themed Commander decks, which will mark the first time the grim darkness of the far-flung future has crossed over into the popular card game. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that each of the four decks will represent a different popular faction from Warhammer 40,000. The Necrons and Tyranids will each receive their own Commander deck, as will the forces of the Imperium and the forces of Chaos. Two versions of the decks will be released – a standard version and a Collector's Edition featuring a new kind of never before seen "surge foil."

One of the Commanders was also revealed – Abaddon, the Despoiler, representing the forces of Chaos.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Also revealed was a new Instant card – the appropriately named Blood for the Blood God:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

To counterbalances these forces of chaos, Wizards also revealed a new Vanguard Supressor card that can instantly create a Squad of tokens with identical stats for the Imperium.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Finally, the promo card Fabricate was also shown off. This card features Belisarius Cawl and will be available at game stores on Launch Day.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

In addition to the new card previews, Wizards of the Coast also announced that they would be releasing three Secret Lair Drops featuring Warhammer 40,000 characters and artwork. It's unclear if these cards will be alternate art cards of the cards found in the Commander decks, or if the cards will be reprints of other popular Magic cards.

The Warhammer 40K/Magic: The Gathering crossover decks will be released on August 12th, with previews beginning on July 26th. Secret Lair Drops will take place between August 12th and August 22nd.