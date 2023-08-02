Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Look at Doctor Who Set

Get a glimpse inside all four of Magic: The Gatering's Doctor Who decks.

Magic: The Gathering has offered fans and players a new look at its upcoming Doctor Who set. Arriving in October, ahead of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond Doctor Who set includes four themed Doctor Who Commander decks featuring every Doctor from Doctor Who history, plus many of the Doctor's most memorable enemies and allies. The Doctor Who set introduces a special Doctor Who-themed new Commander mechanic called "Doctor's Companion," which allows Companion cards to serve as second commanders as long as they're paired with a Doctor. Known companions in the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who set included Yasmin Kahn, Rose Tyler, and Sarah Jane Smith.

A Time Lord and his companions travel through time and space in the TARDIS, which acts as the set's icon. A TARDIS card is included in each of the four Doctor Who Commander decks, which helps tap into the Planechase mechanic. The includes 10 Planechase cards representing iconic locations from Doctor Who such as Bad Wolf Bay and a Fixed Point in Time. and several of the set's cards have versions with special a TARDIS-themed treatment that can be found in Doctor Who Collector Boosters.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast )

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander -- Blast from the Past

The Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander deck is a blue-white-green Magic: The Gathering deck. The Fourth Doctor is the foil face card and one of his fan-favorite companions, Sarah Jane Smith, is right there beside him.

Blast from the Past celebrates classic Doctor Who history with references to the first eight Doctors and classic Doctor Who serials like "City of Death." mechanical, the card focuses on the Magic: The Gathering's historic cards.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast )

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander -- Timey Wimey

The Timey Wimey Doctor Who Commander deck draws inspiration from the earliest seasons of the revived Doctor Who television series. It includes references to the Ninth Doctor, Tenth Doctor, and Eleventh Doctor seasons on the show.

The Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler are the Doctor/Companion commander combination, giving the deck a blue-red-white color profile. Mechanically, the deck follows its title with a focus on time manipulation mechanics like Suspend.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander -- Paradox Power

The Paradox Power Doctor Who Commander Deck features the most recent incarnations of the Doctor. Both the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors are featured.

The Thirteenth Doctor and companion Yasmin Khan lead the way, giving the deck a green-blue-red profile. As the name suggests, it leverages the paradox mechanic in its gameplay.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander -- Master of Evil

The final Doctor Who Commander deck is Masters of Evil. It features villains from throughout Doctor Who's 60-year history.

Davros, Dalek Creator is the face card of this deck, but Missy or The Valeyard could also lead the blue-black-red deck. Mechanically, it generates Cybermen and Daleks and makes use of the villainous choice mechanic, forcing opponents to choose between two undesirable events.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who set will debut on October 3rd. Their global launch will follow on October 13th. The set, including Collector Booster boxes, is available for preorder now.