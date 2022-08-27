Multiversus Fans Are Loving Morty

Multiversus added Morty to the fray this week and people have been enjoying the teenager's moves so far. Rick and Morty was always going to be an inclusion for the Warner Bros. fighting game. Rick was there from Season 1, but a lot of people were wondering when Morty would get a chance to shine. First impressions are crucial in both fighting games and any genre where individual heroes dictate play. But, in the case of the adult swim favorite, the initial reviews are good. Everyone has their favorites in Multiversus and some will not be swayed from their main fighters. But, those who have ventured over so far feel like they could have a rotational character in the works. You can check out some of the most fun posts from people exploring Morty's moves down below.

A lot of people wanted Morty in the game. The fans have a huge say in which characters get focused on by the team. Multiversus director Tony Huynh explained on Twitter, "The requests determine a lot of which characters we pursue. Requests just recently directed our team towards putting more resources towards a character that would have been much further out."

This guy did this the whole game to get up b cheese, luckily morty has a solution for that pic.twitter.com/HZ2SXHRKDK — Poopdealer (@PoopdealerMVS) August 24, 2022

Are you loving Morty in Multiversus? Let us know down in the comments!