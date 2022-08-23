MultiVersus Gets New Update Adding Morty, Patch Notes Revealed

The popular fighting game MultiVersus has today received a new update that most notably adds Morty from Rick & Morty to the roster of playable characters. Morty stands as one of the first major characters to join MultiVersus in Season 1 with other upcoming additions including Rick, Stripe, and Black Adam. And while Morty's inclusion might be the biggest thing that fans are latching onto with this new MultiVersus patch, a number of important balance changes have also arrived.

As of today, August 23rd, patch 1.01 is rolling out for MultiVersus across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Other than adding the "Plumbus-wielding" Morty, this update also gives buffs to some of the assassin characters in the game. This means that Finn, Arya, and Harley have all been buffed, which each now taking reduced damage. Meanwhile, Velma and Iron Giant have seen their characters nerfed just a bit.

Beyond this, a handful of bugs have also been rectified in this MultiVersus update as well. Looking further down the road, developer Player First Games has also said that it's preparing buffs for both Garnet and Taz in the next patch for the game. While we don't yet know what these buffs will look like, more details should be arriving soon.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new MultiVersus update down below if you're interested.

General

Morty will be arriving tomorrow! 08/23! He will be our first Plumbus-wielding character!

This patch is entirely server-side so all updates are Online Only and will not be reflected in local/lab play until the next patch.

General Perks

Ice To Beat You! – Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

– Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice. I'll Take That – Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

– Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

- = Nerf

~ = Change

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

+ Assassin Passive :

: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%.



We're evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don't want to create an assassin dominated meta.





Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

Finn

Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we're pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn's attacks to give him more kill options.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special:

Increased base damage from 5 to 6



This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

+ Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop)

Increased Damage from 18 to 20



Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

+ Assassin Passive:

Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%.



We're evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don't want to create an assassin dominated meta.





Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

Garnet

Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Harley

+ Assassin Passive:

Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%.



We're evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don't want to create an assassin dominated meta.





Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

Iron Giant

Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant's Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.

- Air/Ground Neutral Special:

Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

- Air Up Attack:

Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

- Air/Ground Up Special:

Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

+ Air/Ground Down Special:

Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy

Superman

~ Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz

Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Velma