MultiVersus Devs Focusing More on One Unannounced Character Due to Community Requests

MultiVersus has already added or announced a few post-launch fighters such as Morty from Rick and Morty and LeBron James himself, but given the expansive lineup Warner Bros. and Player First Games can draw from, one would assume there are plenty more possibilities out there. Players are naturally peppering the developers with requests for different fighters, too, and while some of the suggestions seem like more likely possibilities than others, it seems players' opinions do at least have some sway over what happens in the game. Some of those requests appear to have caused one unnamed fighter to be prioritized a bit more compared to other characters.

Game director Tony Huynh responded to questions about community requests in a Twitter thread started to preview the arrival of Morty. A MultiVersus fan asked Huynh how he felt about the endless deluge of requests for different characters to be added. Huynh responded to say the "request determine a lot of which characters" are pursued and that one such character who "would have been much further out" is now receiving more development resources due to those requests.

The requests determine a lot of which characters we pursue. Requests just recently directed our team towards putting more resources towards a character that would have been much further out. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 23, 2022

The question then is which character this unnamed fighter is, but that's just it: we don't know because they haven't been announced yet. The good news is that whoever this character is, it's one that people have been asking for often enough that it resulted in the developers adjusting their efforts accordingly, so it should be a character that plenty of people want.

And you don't have to look far to see which sorts of characters people are asking for. Even in the replies to that tweet and others from Huynh, we see people asking for Mortal Kombat fighters, Lord of the Rings characters, Harry Potter spellslingers, and others that are all entirely possible thanks to Warner Bros.' ownership of various properties. There have even been social accounts set up entirely to advocate for different characters such as the "Walter White For Multiversus" account which has over 22,000 followers. The Breaking Bad character isn't a likely candidate for MultiVersus given that the show isn't owned by Warner Bros., but that hasn't stopped people from asking.

It's worth noting, however, that Huynh said the players' requests had altered the plans for a character who was already coming to the game (albeit later on down the line), not one that was never planned for MultiVersus at all. This means that even if a lot of people are asking for one seemingly unlikely character liked Walter White, players shouldn't assume the vocal group will get their way from requests alone.

Leaks from not long ago have hinted that other unexpected combatants like Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch may also be coming to the game. Cartoon Network characters, DC heroes and villains, and more have all been referenced in leaks, too.