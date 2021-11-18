MultiVersus Makes Ultra Instinct Shaggy Canon

Within recent years, numerous memes from fans have started to pop up asserting that Shaggy, the longtime character seen in Scooby-Doo cartoons, is actually the most powerful being in the universe. For one reason or another, these memes caught on with fans in a major way and have continued to remain relevant, with many referring to this powered-up version of the character as “Ultra Instinct Shaggy.” And while Warner Bros. has alluded to this meme in the past in some rather funny ways, the company’s newly-revealed fighting game, MultiVersus, seems to be making Ultra Instinct Shaggy into official canon.

Detailed on the MultiVersus website following the game’s formal announcement today, WB Games provided a new description of Shaggy and his origin in the title. Rather than simply stating that he’s just a regular person with a massive appetite for food, his character bio reveals that he very much has supernatural powers in MultiVersus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The last thing Shaggy remembers before The Change was exploring another spooky old mansion with his pal Scoob, just like any other day with the gang. He found a strange glowing crystal and, thinking it was rock candy, went to take a bite. There was a FLASH… and then blackness. When he came to, he found himself in possession of incredible powers,” says Shaggy’s description on the MultiVersus website. “He doesn’t know where they came from or how they work, but he’s vowed to use them to vanquish evil and protect the little guy. As soon as he gets some lunch, that is.”

As mentioned previously, this isn’t the first time that those at Warner Bros. have really tried to lean into the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme. However, to see that they’re now looking to make this ongoing joke canon via a detailed backstory? That’s definitely new, and is surely something that a number of fans will enjoy quite a bit.

It remains to be seen just how deep MultiVersus goes with these references to Ultra Instinct Shaggy, but we should learn more in the near future. For now, all we know for certain is that the new platform fighting game is set to release in 2022 and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.