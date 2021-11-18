MultiVersus Officially Revealed by WB Games

After numerous leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, WB Games has today officially revealed MultiVersus. As expected, the game is a new title in the platform fighter genre and sees numerous different characters associated with Warner Bros. coming together to duke it out with one another. And perhaps best of all, many of the iconic voices associated with the characters will be reprising their roles once again.

As a whole, MultiVersus is said to be free-to-play and will be releasing at some point in 2022 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game will boast a unique 2v2 style format with a roster that WB Games says it will continue to expand in the future. When it comes to the characters that have already been confirmed, the roster will include the following:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Shaggy

Bugs Bunny

Arya Stark

Tom and Jerry

Jake the Dog

Finn the Human

Steven Universe

Garnet

Reindog (Original Character)

Speaking more to what the company hopes to accomplish with Multiversus, WB Games president David Haddad talked more about the project and its ambitions. “With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy,” Haddad said in an accompanying press release alongside the game’s announcement. “We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free-to-play, online platform fighter with a wealth of iconic characters that fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content.”

Lastly, WB Games has also confirmed that MultiVersus will run on netcode servers, which is often a big deal for any fighting game. Furthermore, cross-play support will also be implemented, as will seasonal content updates, much like we have come to expect from a number of other live service titles.

Now that we have finally gotten a look at MultiVersus, what do you think of the game so far? Are you planning to try it out for yourself next year? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.