MultiVersus Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for MultiVersus, bringing the game up to version 1.06. The game's Ranked Alpha begins today, and the new update will allow players to participate in the festivities. In addition, several playable characters have seen changes, including minor adjustments to Bugs Bunny, Jake, LeBron, and Tom and Jerry. Black Adam was just added to the game at the end of October, but the character also received substantial changes as a result of today's update. Full patch notes directly from the game's official website can be found below:

Overall Patch Summary

RANKED

This patch also includes the beginning of our Ranked Alpha, which officially begins at 9AM PST on November 8th and will conclude on November 15th. Compete against players in either Teams or 1 vs 1 matches to earn Ranked Points (RP) and climb the ladder. Winning 15 ranked sets during the Alpha rewards you with a special "Triumphant Toast Alpha" profile icon as a thank you for helping us make ranked the best it can be.

Character Updates

Black Adam:

Grounded Down Attack- Earth bolt no longer attempts to lead its target

Grounded Down Attack- Earth bolt checks a larger range when deciding whether to emerge beneath an airborne victim

Grounded Up Attack- Increased hitbox size, more slide, and the lightning's knockback direction now is in the direction it comes down

Aerial Neutral Attack- Uncharged attack now comes out 4 frames earlier

Grounded Neutral Special- Comes out faster, branches earlier on whiff, has a greater minimum range, has a shorter cooldown of 10 seconds, and has knockback scaling on throw

Air/Ground Up Special- Flight now has a faster takeoff and greater speed

Bug Fix- Grounded Up Attack's lightning will now spawn below the roof in Scooby's Mansion

Bugs Bunny:

Neutral Air Attack- Spin punch branches to most attacks earlier out of on hit attacks

Jake:

Air Down Special- House hitbox and movement starts 5 frames later

LeBron:

Air Neutral Attack- Increased size and duration of active hit frames

Bug Fix- Basketball knockback when hitting up close sends at the intended angle now

Tom And Jerry:

Neutral Special- Neutral Special Jerry when hitting up close sends at the intended angle now

Hopefully these changes will result in a more enjoyable and balanced game! Sometimes it's hard to accurately gauge how these types of fighter adjustments will work until players actually try them for themselves, so MultiVersus fans will have to do just that! The game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

Are you looking forward to checking out this update? Have you been enjoying MultiVersus so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!