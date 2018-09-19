‘Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition’ Tackling Your Way This October

Last year, Mutant Football League began to make the rounds on the digital front, enabling players to remember the carnage-filled madness of the classic Genesis game of Mutant League Football in a whole new light. We loved it, but some folks were yearning for a physical release of the game — which they’re about to get.

Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC has announced that the Dynasty Edition of Mutant Football League will arrive in physical form on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting October 30, just in time for Halloween. The game will sell for $29.99 and comes with the new Dynasty Mode. (But for those that previously purchased the game, not to worry — you’ll get that mode as part of a free update.)

Here’s the description of the game, in case you missed out on its carnage before:

This is a single player experience where you become the coach and GM of your favorite Mutant Football League team and take a group of unproven rookies and turn them into monstrous all-stars by winning multiple Mayhem Bowls over several seasons to become the league’s next Dynasty. It includes multiple season gameplay, player trades, cumulative player experience (XP), salary management, custom playbooks and free agent signings.

And here’s the full feature list, so you know what to expect in the box:

Retail Exclusive Team Content – New contenders are stomping onto the field, with the addition of two new teams, the Purple Mutant Eaters and Hexxon Oilers, each with their own arena;

Dynasty Mode – Become the coach and GM of your favorite MFL team. Win multiple championships to become the leagues next Dynasty. Includes roster management, team salary caps, custom playbooks, player trades, cumulative player XP, free agent signings and multiple season gameplay;

New Playable Races – Rampaging Werewolves and Hell-Spawned Demons join wisecracking Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, Mutated Humans, Monstrous Orcs on the field;

Multiplayer Options – Two-player online or four-player local multiplayer gives gamers the choice to clobber one another or team up and crush opposing miscreants;

25 Unique Teams and Fields – Players can select from 25 teams including the Nuked London Hatriots, the Killadelphia Evils and the New Goreleans Zombies, and 24 unique fields that offer a slew of deadly obstacles including landmines, booby traps, fire pits, toxic moats and buzz saws;

Hall of Fame Commentary – Original announcer of NBA Jam and NFL Blitz, Tim Kitzrow delivers unforgettable, adult-oriented play-by-play commentary for every game;

Dirty Tricks Gameplay – Players can get their hands dirty for an advantage, with tactics such as Bribe the Ref, throw Bombs, or equip Shotguns and Chainsaws to inflict maximum carnage against the unsuspecting competition;

Multiple Play Modes – Punishing play modes include Training Camp, Exhibition, Practice, Playoffs and Full Season;

Post-Play Mayhem – Players can keep the action going even after the whistle blows by bludgeoning opponents with brass knuckles, body slams, and rib-crushing kicks.

So if arcade football is your thing — or you’re just in the mood to watch a referee explode for once — then make room for Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition next month!