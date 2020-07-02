My Friend Pedro TV Series Adaptation Announced

✖

My Friend Pedro has only been in the video game landscape for a little over a year, but it's safe to say that it's become a bonafide hit. And now, it sounds like the beloved shoot 'em up game is headed into a whole new domain -- television. On Thursday, Legendary Entertainment announced that has acquired the adaptation rights to My Friend Pedro, with plans to adapt the property into an R-rated, half-hour dramedy series. The series will be written and executive produced by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, with director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) serving as an executive producer.

My Friend Pedro, from creator/game developer Victor Ågren’s Deadtoast and publisher Devolver Digital, is an explosive ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s turbulent battle through the criminal underworld at the behest of a sentient banana (the titular Pedro). The project was acquired through Legendary's first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment, who previously worked on the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Executive producing are 87North’s Leitch and Kelly McCormick; Kolstad; dj2 founder, Dmitri M. Johnson, and the shingle’s Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss; and Devolver Digital co-founder and CEO Mike Wilson.

Kolstad teased his adaptation of My Friend Pedro to ComicBook.com earlier this year, when asked what projects he has coming up.

"Well, I am doing A Company Man for David Leitch. I'm doing A Map From Nowhere for Chad Stahelski over at New Line. Both of them are remakes of movies that I f-cking love. I've got A Darker Shade Of Magic, over at Sony, which has been a joy, with Victoria Schwab," Kolstad said when asked about what he was currently working on. "I'm going out with a pitch for a television series based on the My Friend Pedro video game, as well as for Bendy and the Ink Machine. I am playing any... It's funny, the reason I'm answering it this way, literally, I have these Post-It notes on my computer of, 'This is what I'm working on today.'"

"To be honest, I love it all," Kolstad continued. "Those are at the forefront, but at any given moment, people are jumping on the horn and we're talking The Janson Directive or we're talking Death Machine, we're talking actors with IP, sound men. I got to tell you, man, I'm still a little kid at this and I fucking love it. If I can emulate and replicate any success I've had with John Wick elsewhere, I'm going to be that 11-year-old that snuck into an R-rated movie, giggling."

Are you excited to see a My Friend Pedro TV series officially get off the ground? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.