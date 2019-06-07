My Friend Pedro Trailer Reveals Nintendo Switch and PC Release Date

Today, independent developer Deadtoast Entertainment and publisher Devolver Digital announced that the former’s game, My Friend Pedro, is releasing on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on June 20. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of additional platforms or a price-point, but there is a new trailer showing off the game in action.

As you may know, My Friend Pedro first caught on thanks to its viral GIFs. The game creates for some amazing GIFs, there’s no denying that. In fact, it makes for such great GIFs that Deadtoast added a built-in GIF generator. Seriously.

According to Devolver Digital, My Friend Pedro is a “violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one’s mans struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana.” Do you need to know any more?

The game’s gameplay combines split aiming, slow motion, and a window breach to create epic action sequences straight out of Matt Damon’s dreams. More on the game, below:

Full Throttle Gun Ballet: Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.

Mix It Up: Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.

Slow Motion Braggadocio: When the action amps up to a frenzy, bring it all into focus by shifting into slow motion to calm the nerves and steady the aim. Use the game’s automated gif generator to easily share clips of your most over the top sequences over social media.

