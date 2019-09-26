New My Hero Academia Game Announced

A new game based on the My Hero Academia manga and anime has been announced with My Hero One’s Justice 2 now planned for a multi-platform release. The latest issue of Weekly Jump announced Bandai Namco’s plans to release the game in Japan and included some details and a link for where the game’s site will be located. A release date has not yet been announced for the new game.

An image of the latest Weekly Jump issue with the surfaced on Twitter thanks to the user Spytrue and offered some information about the game. This game is planned to be a follow-up to the previous My Hero Academia game called My Hero One’s Justice which pitted the series’ most memorable characters against each other in brawls where they made use of their special powers called “Quirks.”

Gematsu reported that this new game will have many new characters compared to the first, some of which come from the fourth season of the anime. Kai Chisaki has already been confirmed as a playable character in One’s Justice 2, a fighter with the “Overhaul” Quirk. The Quirks themselves are also said to be receiving an upgrade in this next game, but details on that haven’t been revealed yet.

My Hero Academia One’s Justice 2 game announced. pic.twitter.com/xzTwQlUG0C — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) September 26, 2019

According to the details in the magazine, the game’s site will be located here once it goes live. The Twitter account found here is the one listed in the image as the go-to social media account for information which makes sense seeing how it was the account for the first of the games. It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to follow the appropriate Bandai Namco accounts from your region as well since announcements will inevitably come from those places.

My Hero One’s Justice released in October of last year and is currently sitting at a 7.5 user score for the PlayStation 4 version on Metacritic. An overview of the first game can be found below for those who never played it.

“Fight for your justice in My Hero One’s Justice!” the Steam listing said. “The popular manga and anime series clashes head-to-head and Quirk-to-Quirk in this 3D arena fighter. Pave your path and choose between hero or villain and battle through iconic moments.”

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is currently planned for a release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.