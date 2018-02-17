My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Adds 3 New Characters Including Todoroki

The latest issue of Weekly Jump released this week in Japan, and one spread within the magazine serves as a major announcement for anyone after news about My Hero Academia: One’s Justice. The spread confirms that three more characters from the show will be joining the game’s roster: Ochacho Uraraka, Tenya Iida, and Shoto Todoroki.

The trio joins the already-announced list of characters, which includes All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shiguraki, and Katsuki Bakugo. Check out the full spread from this week’s issue below:

Early details on the game first began floating around about two months ago, when Bandai Namco Entertainment debuted its official website. Here’s a sampling of the story that players can expect when the game releases later this year:

Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where “Quirks” collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called “Quirks,” and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.

Narrative-wise, the game will pace close to the anime, recreating some of the epic fights from the series. Characters are divided up between Hero and Villain classes, and the title is being described as something of a fighting game, with different move sets for each. So far, there are only a few descriptions of character abilities, and no translations have been released when it comes to the new trio. There’s no official release date, which means details will continue to trickle out like this for a while. Still, here’s a little bit about the game’s main character, Izuku Midoriya — better known as Deku.

A boy who dreams of becoming a hero. Although born “Quirkless,” the qualities of a hero were discovered to be hidden within him, and he inherited the “One For All” Quirk from the legendary hero All Might. His desire to save people is unusually strong.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is set for release worldwide on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.

Source: Ryokyuta via Gematsu