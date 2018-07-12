‘My Hero One’s Justice’ Gameplay Shows Off Gran Torino and Muscular

Though My Hero Academia fans have a little longer to wait before My Hero One’s Justice makes its official debut this October, Bandai Namco is giving us an even closer look at what’s to come. That includes brand new gameplay footage of two of the title’s playable characters: Gran Torino and Muscular.

The first gameplay we got was of the adorably short Gran Torino known for that … iconic beard. Though originally introduced in the series as just another senile old dude, his intelligence definitely shown through as the story progressed. He is an incredible mentor and teacher to Izuku, and though he’s known for his disciplinary tactics, from the gameplay below he is proving to be a formidable character!

Another character featured in a new gameplay clip is Muscular. Unlike Gran Torino, this guy is known for his work with the League of Villains. Also unlike Torino, he’s definitely not short and has no shortage of muscles. He’s bloodthirsty, he’s powerhungry, he’s sadistic, and he’s definitely a playable character that when mastered will be a huge asset to the game. This cocky dude’s personality shows right through in the below clip, giving interested fans an inside look at how this baddie will play when the game launches this October.

My Hero One’s Justice drops for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players on October 26th! For more about the game itself:

“Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

“Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.”

