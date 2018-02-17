Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Will Open Its Japanese Beta Next Week

The latest issue of Weekly Jump has detailed new information regarding an upcoming Japanese open beta test for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, a multiplayer game that puts users smack dab in the middle of the story. Weekly Jump has confirmed that the beta, which is unfortunately strictly for Japanese players, will run from February 23rd to 25th.

The beta will include access to the Konohagakure Forest, as well as the addition of the new Sunagakure Training Grounds. Additionally, players who participate in the new open beta will be given an exclusive costume prize for their characters, which is a t-shirt with the game’s logo on it — perfect for lounging around in the lobby and showing off. Of course, players who are savvy enough to work their way in have always existed, so it’s only a matter of time before some sort of guide is released to help overseas gamers get in on the action.

For anyone who does have to wait, don’t worry too much — you’re still being considered by the devs. The game will include English and Japanese voice overs with subtitles in several different languages.

A short description of the game has already been released by publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, which details some of the different modes players can enter to fight.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer online game set in the universe of Naruto. Players will have the pleasure of fighting with their favorite characters and discovering a new gameplay style set in thrilling 3D environments with a completely new graphic style! Cooperate with your friends to become the greatest shinobi! Key Features – Four-versus-four team based gameplay with eight ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online.

– Enjoy a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps, and ninjutsu!

– Dynamic third-person ninja gameplay lets players take advantage of the arena environment verticality by jumping and running onto the wall and maps.

– Features favorite Naruto characters and teams from the series including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is set for a worldwide release later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.