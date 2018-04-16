Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Announces Second Open Beta

Bandai Namco announced that another open beta will be held for more players to test the upcoming Naruto game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

The second beta testing period was announced through a special announcement from Bandai Namco that featured Noriaki Niino, producer at Bandai Namco. Niino thanked Naruto and Boruto fans for participating in the first beta and said that the publisher has been listening to feedback.

“First we would like to extend our thanks to everyone who has been supporting our game, and taking part in the Open Beta Test in February,” Niino said. “Through some of the difficulties that we have encountered, and feedbacks you have shared with us, we are implementing several improvements, gameplay changes, and server stability.”

The producer reiterated Bandai Namco’s stance to bring an “unforgettable” Naruto experience before announcing that a second open beta would be helod sometime in July. Niino said that the beta would be held towards the end of the month and would continue into August while expressing hopes that everyone would return once again for the second beta to provide more feedback and assist Bandai Namco with the ongoing changes. He also teased that they have more announcements coming soon, one of which will be the release date for the game.

Back in February, many players were able to participate in the first open beta test for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. The beta began on Feb. 23 and lasted for two days until Feb. 25 and was only available for the PlayStation 4 platform. It was not yet announced in Bandai Namco’s video whether the second beta would be expanded to include players from other platforms, though with the game scheduled to release on the Xbox One and PC alongside the PS4, there are many more players who would certainly love to contribute to the beta.

Bandai Namco also announced new details today for Mitsuki and Sarada, two of the characters that’ll be included in the game. These two characters fill different roles out of the four categories that include Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal.

“Mitsuki, a synthetic human created by Orochimaru is a defense type character that can enter Sage Mode which will buff all his abilities for a limited time,” Bandai Namco said. “Sarada, the daughter of Sakura ad Sasuke Uchiha, is a heal type character that can utilize shuriken that can both hurt enemies while healing teammates.”

The exact dates for the new beta have not yet been announced, but keep an eye out for more information from Bandai Namco alongside the upcoming release date announcement.